FOLEY (WJON News) -- Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck has announced he will not seek reelection in November.

Heck issued a statement thanking the public for their support of his office and the public safety professionals who have mentored him in his 32 years working at the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Heck has served as sheriff for the last 11 years. His term will end in January 2027.

Heck says he's looking forward to spending more time with his family and pursuing his hobbies as he enters the next chapter of his life.

