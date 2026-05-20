Prepare For A Pricey Summer Road Trip With Rising Gas Costs

Prepare For A Pricey Summer Road Trip With Rising Gas Costs

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UNDATED (WJON News) -- Buckle up for a rough summer at the gas pump.

Gas Buddy has released its annual Summer Travel Survey and Forecast.

Its forecast is for the national average reaching $4.48 per gallon by Memorial Day, up sharply from $3.14 per gallon a year ago.  It could average $4.80 per gallon over the summer from Memorial Day through Labor Day, with the possibility of all-time record highs if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed for a significant portion of the summer.

The national record high for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $5.01, and the record high for a gallon of diesel is $5.81, both set in June of 2022.

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Gas Buddy says, even after the Strait of Hormuz fully reopens, sub-$3 gas is unlikely to return for many months, possibly more than a year.

Despite the price surge, 56 percent of Americans still plan to drive more than two hours this summer, a decrease from 69 percent last year.

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Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

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