Orthopedic Urgent Care Expands Hours For Your Convenience
ST. CLOUD/MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- The Orthopedic Urgent Care at CentraCare Plaza in St. Cloud is now offering expanded weekday evening and Saturday hours.
The new location, using the River West entrance, also features in-clinic imaging for faster diagnosis, along with more casting room space.
They are now open Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Also, the Orthopedic Walk-In Care at the CentraCare - Monticello Specialty Clinic has expanded availability.
Its hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
When using Orthopedic Urgent Care or Walk-In Services, they are ideal for injuries and conditions that require immediate evaluation but are not life-threatening, including broken bones, sprains and strains, sports injuries, ligament or tendon injuries, and sports-related concussions.
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