ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud organization is looking to bring a shuttered event back to the community. The St. Cloud Film Society started up about eighteen months ago with a long-term goal of bringing the annual St. Cloud Film Fest back.

Co-Founder Sarah Steinfeldt says there is a desire for people in St. Cloud to connect with film and have screening opportunities:

"We have such a rich arts culture in the St. Cloud area. We have theater, we have dance, we have all kinds of independent artists who are great, and people love that, so the question became how do we reintegrate film into this community and help us, and help connect with those other opportunities."

She says they want to create a local landscape to see local films and eventually bring the yearly film fest back to life.

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The society meets monthly to discuss different viewing opportunities. Steinfeldt says it is a daunting task to bring the film fest back:

"All the little details that you wouldn't stop to think about that need to happen, not only legally but just pragmatically. Sometimes I'm sitting in those meetings, and we're looking at them, and we're like wow, we didn't even consider that, so it's definitely a little bit intimidating as we start thinking about going through that process again and bringing it back to the community."

She says the payoff for bringing the film fest back to St. Cloud is definitely worth waiting for. The St. Cloud Film Society hopes to be able to bring the annual film fest back sometime next year.

A short film fest is coming next week as part of the Art Crawl

The St. Cloud Film Society will host a Film Fest of shorts at the Red Carpet Nightclub on August 14th from 4:15 pm to 7:45 pm as part of the Downtown Art Crawl.

The shorts in the Art Crawl Film Fest include:

Bear Story by Gabriel Osario

Rocket Wars by Salomon Ligthelm

The Burden by Niki Lindroth von Buhr

Century by Kevin Obsatz

The Dunsing Plan by John Scott

Shattered Vessel by Kyle Ensrude

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