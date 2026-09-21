GROVE CITY (WJON News) -- A Meeker County man faces criminal charges after a stabbing incident in Grove City on Sunday.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a home in the 800 block of Maple Lane just before 9:30 a.m.

Deputies arrived to find family members rendering medical aid to a 44-year-old woman who had been stabbed in the chest. The sheriff's office says family members also detained the suspect, 23-year-old Mitchell Lokken of Grove City, until officers arrested him at the scene.

The victim was transported to Meeker Memorial Hospital, then airlifted to HCMC for further treatment.

Authorities say Lokken and the victim know each other and the assault was the result of a disagreement between the two.

Lokken is being held in the Meeker County Jail until his initial court appearance.

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