GREENLEAF TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A house received only minor damage after a dryer caught on fire on Tuesday night. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says they received a call about 9:00 p.m. about a fire in the 61700 block of 205th Street in Greenleaf Township near Litchfield.

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First Responders arrived and found that a gas clothes dryer inside the home was on fire. The Litchfield Fire Department was able to put out the fire. The owner of the house, 80-year-old Kenneth Jensen, was home and had attempted to extinguish the fire on his own. He was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Authorities say the fire was contained to the dryer and the area around it, and the house sustained minor smoke damage.

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