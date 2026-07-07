A Fire in Forest City Destroyed a Camper and Home Monday

A Fire in Forest City Destroyed a Camper and Home Monday

Metaphortography

FOREST CITY (WJON News) -- A camper and a home are considered a total loss after a fire broke out in Meeker County on Monday afternoon.

The sheriff's office received a report of an explosion and fire at a home in Forest City just after 4:00 p.m.

Sheriff's deputies, Litchfield Fire and Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to the 31600 block of County Road 2 to find a camper fully engulfed, with flames quickly spreading to the home nearby.

The property owner, 65-year-old Micahael Hugget, was not home when the fire broke out, but other people were on the property at the time and told authorities the fire started in the area of the camper. A preliminary investigation indicates the explosion was likely from a propane tank that was consumed by the fire as it spread.

Several other agencies assisted at the scene, including fire departments from Dassel, Eden Valley, and Watkins.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Minnesota Fire Marshal's Office and the Meeker County Sheriff's Office.

No one was hurt in the incident.

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