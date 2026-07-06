Litchfield Man Thrown From ATV After Striking Tree On July 4th

Litchfield Man Thrown From ATV After Striking Tree On July 4th

MRaust, Getty Images

GREENLEAF TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in an ATV crash that injured a Litchfield man on the 4th of July.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a home in the 61800 block of 193rd Street in Green Leaf Township just after 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The location is just south of Litchfield.

The sheriff's office says 44-year-old Patrick Riley was riding the machine when he struck a tree and was thrown from the ATV.

Riley was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

 

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America

Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. 

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Most popular grocery stores in America

The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park

St﻿acker lists the must-do activities at every national park ranked by the annual number of visitors. 

Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

Filed Under: meeker county sheriff's office
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON