GREENLEAF TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in an ATV crash that injured a Litchfield man on the 4th of July.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a home in the 61800 block of 193rd Street in Green Leaf Township just after 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The location is just south of Litchfield.

The sheriff's office says 44-year-old Patrick Riley was riding the machine when he struck a tree and was thrown from the ATV.

Riley was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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