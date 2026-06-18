HARVEY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Litchfield man suffered a serious leg injury in a workplace accident on Wednesday.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office received a report of a work-related injury just after 10:30 a.m.

Sheriff's deputies, Litchfield Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to an egg production facility in the 31700 block of Highway 22 in Harvey Township north of Litchfield.

Authorities arrived to find 62-year-old Michael Redepenning had been caught in a machine that severed his lower leg.

EMS and rescue personnel stabilized Redepenning, then brought him to Meeker Memorial Hospital. Redepenning was then airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale for further treatment.

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