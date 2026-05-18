FOREST CITY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A shed is considered a total loss after a Thursday evening fire in Meeker County. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says they got a call about a structure fire around 6:15 p.m. in the 65000 block of 340th Street in Forest City Township.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 30 x 50 shed fully engulfed in flames. The Litchfield and Watkins Fire Departments were able to contain the blaze and keep it from spreading to nearby buildings. The owners of the shed, Steve and Cindy Hendrickson, were not home, and no one was hurt in the fire.

The Sheriff's Office says the cause of the fire is believed to be from a lightning strike, and the shed and all its contents were a total loss.

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