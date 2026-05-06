GREENLEAF TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- The driver of a dump truck escaped with minor injuries after the vehicle crashed and caught fire on Wednesday morning. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says they received a call about a crash around 11:30 a.m. in the 62700 block of 205th Street in Greeleaf Township, about 5 miles south of Litchfield.

The Sheriff's Office says when first responders arrived, they found a dump truck in the ditch fully engulfed in flames. The driver, 69-year-old Rickie Harrier of Hutchinson, was able to get out of the truck before it started on fire.

Deputies learned Harrier had drifted onto the shoulder and then overcorrected, causing the dump truck to go into the ditch. Harrier received minor injuries and refused to go to the hospital. The dump truck is a total loss.

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