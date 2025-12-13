UNDATED (WJON News) -- Two Central Minnesota sheriff deputies have been recognized for their life-saving efforts this past summer. Meeker County Sheriff Deputies Roger Muffley and Ryan Schutz have received the Life Saving Award from the Minnesota Sheriff's Association (MSA). Muffley and Schutz were recognized for their efforts in rescuing 44-year-old Rae Kurtz of Darwin from the Crow Wing River on July 29th.

READ MORE: Woman Rescued From Crow River After Tubing Mishap

How did the deputies rescue Kurtz?

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says they received a call at about 4:45 p.m. on July 29th about a woman clinging to a tree in the river near Litchfield. Once on scene, Deputy Muffley walked through almost a quarter mile of thick woodlands and flooded river bottom and located Kurtz hanging onto part of a tree and being pulled under by the strong current. Muffley was able to crawl out on the tree through the water and get hold of Kurtz, and pull her out of the water.

Muffley held onto Kurtz for about 30 minutes to keep her from being pulled under until Schutz arrived. Schutz put on a mustang suit to give him buoyancy and made his way out to Muffley and Kurtz. The two deputies were then able to pull Kurtz up onto the tree before helping her move back toward shore, at which time Litchfield Fire and Rescue arrived with a boat and assisted in getting all three people to a safe location on shore.

The Sheriff's Office says Kurtz was tubing with a friend when she got pulled downriver by the strong current. She struck the downed tree that was lying across the river and fell off, but was able to grab onto the tree.

The Life Saving Award honors any employee, volunteer, or individual acting under the direction of a Sheriff's Office who is a member of the MSA. Muffley and Schutz received the award at the annual MSA Winter Conference on December 7th.

Meeker County Sheriff's Office Meeker County Sheriff's Office loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

6 GREAT THINGS ABOUT A MINNESOTA WINTER Instead of complaining about winter, let's think about things that are awesome about Winter in Minnesota Gallery Credit: Laura Bradshaw

Come Visit Meire Grove in Pictures