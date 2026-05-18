Investigation Underway After Man Shot While Driving on Highway 4

Investigation Underway After Man Shot While Driving on Highway 4

Meeker County Sheriff's Office

MEEKER COUNTY (WJON News) -- A Southern Minnesota man was injured when he was struck by a stray bullet on Friday.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was parked at 365th Street and Highway 4 southwest of Eden Valley at around 4:45 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up next to him. The driver, 78-year-old James Poirot of Sherburn, Minnesota, was bleeding from his mouth.

The sheriff's office says Poirot was driving south on Highway 4 when he was shot in the face and head area.

Deputies immediately tended to Poirot's injuries until CentraCare Ambulance arrived and took him to Paynesville Hospital. Poirot was then airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation determined that an individual was target shooting on their family-owned land when an errant round struck the driver.

Authorities used a search warrant at the property to collect evidence in the case, which remains under investigation.

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