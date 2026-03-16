SWEDE GROVE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- No birds were lost in a turkey barn fire in Meeker County Sunday morning. But the barn is considered a total loss.

The sheriff's office received a call at approximately 9:15 a.m. about a turkey barn fire northwest of Litchfield in Swede Grove Township.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the 33000 block of 560th Ave to find one barn completely engulfed in flames and having collapsed.

There were no animals inside at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but authorities believe it to be an equipment malfunction.

The Grove City Fire Department, Atwater Fire Department, Eden Valley Fire Department, and Litchfield Fire Department all assisted at the scene.

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