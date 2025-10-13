ACTON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- No one was hurt when a camper caught fire near Grove City on Saturday. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says they received a report of a camper on fire at about 5:40 p.m. in the 24000 block of 553rd Avenue in Acton Township. The Sheriff's Office and Grove City Fire Department responded and found a camper fully engulfed in flames. The property is owned by 38-year-old James Zaske of Grove City. Authorities say no one was in the camper at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt. The camper is considered a total loss, and the fire remains under investigation.

