Road Rage Incident Lands Dassel Man Behind Bars

Road Rage Incident Lands Dassel Man Behind Bars

Meeker County Sheriff's Office

DASSEL (WJON News) -- A Dassel man is in custody after a road rage incident Sunday afternoon. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says they received a call about a road rage incident at about 3:25 p.m. on Highway 12 near Dassel.

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Authorities say 42-year-old Jordan Isakson allegedly cut off and struck another vehicle. The two drivers stopped on the side of the road when authorities say Isakson punched the victim's vehicle and made violent threats towards occupants of the victim's vehicle.

Deputies later found Isakson at his home in Dassel and arrested him. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending charges, including felony threats of violence and damage to property.

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Filed Under: meeker county sheriff's office
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