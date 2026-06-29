MEEKER COUNTY (WJON News) -- A Kandiyohi County man is in jail for allegedly harassing a juvenile at the school where he works. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says they executed a search warrant on Friday in the 13600 block of 90th Avenue Southeast in Lake Lillian.

The warrant was part of an ongoing investigation of 26-year-old Sutton Junkermeier of Lake Lillian for sending explicit images to a juvenile through social media. The Sheriff's Office says they seized electronic devices, and upon completion of the search warrant, an arrest warrant for Junkermeier was obtained.

Junkermeier is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending his court appearance on multiple counts of harassment, including felony-level charges of sexual intent. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.

Stunning NASA Photos From The Artemis II Lunar Flyby 2026 Stunning NASA Photos From The Artemis II Lunar Flyby Gallery Credit: Kelly Cordes/TSM/St CLoud

Come Visit Meire Grove in Pictures