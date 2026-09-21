ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Minnesota graduating seniors will have the chance to compete for one of 75 four-year full scholarships at St. Cloud State University next year.

SCSU is launching the Huskies Scholars Program, which will cover tuition and fees for up to four years for 75 Minnesota high school students who plan to enter SCSU as a new first-year student in 2027. The program is eligible for in-state students who have a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Every Husky Scholar will be directly admitted to SCSU's Honors College and will also get priority for class registration.

SCSU President Dr. Gregory Tomso says, "Affordability is a top priority for students, and this program is an incredible opportunity for them to get a great education without worrying about the costs."

Students looking to apply for the program must first complete their admission registration to the school by November 1st to be eligible. A December 1st deadline is in place to submit an official high school transcript and complete an admission essay and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also known as a FAFSA application.

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