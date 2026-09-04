ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University (SCSU) has a new dedicated area to support students transferring into the school. The SCSU transfer hub is located on the first floor of the Administrative Services building.

The hub will provide dedicated resources, support, and advising services and help students fully engage in campus life. It will also offer personalized guidance for students transferring in from other universities, community and technical colleges. Some of the services provided include credit evaluation support, transfer advising, interactive programming, orientation assistance, and connections to student organizations.

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President Gregory Tomso says transfer students represent a significant and growing part of St. Cloud State:

"The Transfer Hub reflects our commitment ot ensuring these students have the tools, guidance, and support they need to succeed."

The Transfer Hub will host workshops, information sessions, and community-building events as well, throughout the year. Transfer students make up about 43 percent of SCSU's total enrollment.

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