ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University is making some changes to its academic structure.

The university is realigning its five academic colleges into three new ones to better align with the region's current workforce needs.

The three colleges will bring related programs together, allowing students to connect interests across fields and to prepare for their futures.

The three colleges are the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences, and the College of Business, Engineering, and Technology.

Each college serves as a pillar for the university's mission for the future.

An SCSU spokeswoman says the changes are designed to make a student's journey more connected and easier to navigate.

The school says the new academic structure will create a more streamlined collection of student services. Each college will have resources like advising, career development, and student success resources aligned within each academic area.

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