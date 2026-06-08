ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud State University satellite graduate program is moving to a new location this fall.

SCSU is moving its Twin Cities graduate programs from its Plymouth location to the North Hennepin Community College Brooklyn Park campus. The move will take effect on Monday, August 3rd.

The school says the partnership will allow graduate students attending courses at NHCC to have access to campus amenities that they didn't have at the Plymouth location, like dining services, fitness center, study spaces, and library services.

SCSU says its Twin Cities site serves working professionals and graduate students seeking flexible programs in a convenient metro location. The courses are delivered in the evenings, hybrid learning, and other student-centered formats.

All of the programs remain part of the SCSU curriculum.

Current students being impacted by the move are being contacted directly. Prospective students are encouraged to explore offerings online.

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