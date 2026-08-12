St. Cloud State Lands $135,000 Grant to Train Park Industries Workers

St. Cloud State Lands $135,000 Grant to Train Park Industries Workers

Photo Courtesy of St. Cloud State University

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A workforce development grant from the state of Minnesota will help St. Cloud State University deliver job skills training to a St. Cloud advanced manufacturer.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is awarding SCSU a $135,000 grant through the Minnesota Job Skills Partnership.

The two-year project will combine the grant with nearly $398,000 in matching funds from Park Industries to provide customized training for 217 employees.

The effort will strengthen technical capabilities, leadership development, and digital skills across the company's workforce.

The program will address critical workforce challenges, including skills gaps, leadership readiness, digital transformation, and employee retention.

LOOK: 20 of the strangest natural phenomena in America

From fire rainbows to bioluminescent bays, America is home to some truly bizarre natural phenomena. See Stacker's list of 20 of the strangest natural phenomena in the U.S.

Gallery Credit: Martha Sandoval

LOOK: These Are the 50 biggest retailers in America

Stacker compiled a list of the 50 biggest retailers in the country, using retail sales data from Kantar, provided by the National Retail Federation.

Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer & Zack Abrams

LOOK: Major US city skylines in photos, then and now

Stacker consulted photo archives and the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat to see how 15 U.S. city skylines evolved in the past century.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: St. Cloud State University
Categories: Articles, From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON