ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A workforce development grant from the state of Minnesota will help St. Cloud State University deliver job skills training to a St. Cloud advanced manufacturer.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is awarding SCSU a $135,000 grant through the Minnesota Job Skills Partnership.

The two-year project will combine the grant with nearly $398,000 in matching funds from Park Industries to provide customized training for 217 employees.

The effort will strengthen technical capabilities, leadership development, and digital skills across the company's workforce.

The program will address critical workforce challenges, including skills gaps, leadership readiness, digital transformation, and employee retention.