ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced a man for stabbing a St. Cloud police officer following a domestic dispute last year.

The judge has sentenced 47-year-old Kyeon Hill to 11 years in prison after a jury convicted him of felony 1st-degree assault - use of deadly force against a police officer in July.

Hill was accused of stabbing police officer Virgilia Schreiner in the arm as she was placing him under arrest for a domestic disturbance in May 2025. Officer Schreiner then fired her gun at Hill, hitting him in the shoulder. Another officer tased Hill and took him into custody after he fled the scene on foot.

The incident unfolded when officers responded to the 600 block of 8th Avenue North. A woman had called 911 to report that Hill had threatened her.

Officers found Hill sitting in a vehicle at that location. They told Hill to drop the knife he was holding and exit the vehicle. When he exited the car, police say he stabbed Officer Schreiner in the arm, causing a puncture wound.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says a pocket knife was recovered at the scene.

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school. Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn