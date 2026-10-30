ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man faces felony drug charges after a search warrant turned up a large amount of drugs, guns, and money.

Members of the Central Minnesota Violent Offender's Task Force served the warrant in the 2100 block of 7th Avenue South in St. Cloud on Monday. The raid was a result of Stearns County Probation indicating 28-year-old Hunter Haugeto was in possession of drugs at his home.

Large Amount of Drugs, Cash, and Guns Recovered

Investigators say a search of the home turned up nearly three pounds of cocaine, 35 pounds of marijuana concentrate products, a large quantity of hallucinogenic mushrooms, nearly $14,000 in cash and four guns.

Defendant Faces Two Felony Drug Possession Charges

Haugeto was booked into the Stearns County Jail on charges of first- and second-degree drug possession.

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