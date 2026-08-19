Meire Grove Man Arrested for Large Methamphetamine Possession
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County man faces felony charges after a large drug bust on Monday.
The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force has arrested 28-year-old Rodolfo Ramirez Jr. of Meire Grove on suspicion of 1st-degree drug possession.
The task force was investigating the distribution of methamphetamine in central Minnesota when they made a traffic stop in Richmond. Authorities used a search warrant to search Ramirez' vehicle and allegedly found three-and-a-half pounds of methamphetamine inside.
Ramirez was booked into the Stearns County Jail where he is being held for court.
Stearns County prosecutors have charged Ramirez with one felony count of 1st-degree possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
According to the criminal complaint, Ramirez has a previous drug possession conviction in Stearns County from 2022.
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