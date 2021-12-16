Two Gilman Residents Arrested in Drug Bust

GILMAN -- Two people face multiple charges following a drug bust in Benton County Thursday.

The incident happened in the 10,000 block of 115th Street Northeast in Gilman. Authorities say it's believed the homeowners were selling methamphetamine.

Investigators with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force used a search warrant and found three people inside the home. Authorities say as they entered, one of the suspects was trying to flush the drugs down the toilet.

During the search, investigators found over 50 grams of meth, THC products, marijuana and mushrooms. Authorities say ammunition and roughly $16,000 was also found inside the home.

Sixty-two-year-old Sherryl Barnhart and 65-year-old Virgil Pouliot, both of Gilman, were arrested and taken to the Benton County jail. They face charges for 1st degree possession of a controlled substance, 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of ammunition and obstructing legal process.

The third person found in the home was not charged.