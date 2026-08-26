ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Fire Department will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Fire Station 6 and Training Facility on Monday. It will be at 3:00 p.m. at 4850 33rd Street South in St. Cloud. Construction on that building is expected to be completed in late 2027.

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Fire Station 6 and the Training Facility were approved by voters as part of the 2024 referendum and will serve the southwestern part of the city.

The St. Cloud Fire Department is a full-service organization that currently operates out of five fire stations. Fire Station 1 in downtown serves as the department's headquarters. St. Cloud crews staff operations 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The St. Cloud Fire Department has over 10,000 emergency responses per year throughout the city. It also provides hazardous materials incident response with Chemical Assessment and Emergency Response Teams providing coverage for 11 counties in central Minnesota. Other services they provide include EMS, Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, and Technical Rescue Services such as ice, swift water, and high-angle rescue.