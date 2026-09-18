Waite Park Police are reporting another car that was broken into on 15th Avenue North. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crime Stoppers says windows were broken out and cash was missing from the vehicle.

Storage Unit Theft

Items were taken from a storage unit on the 1500 block of 7th Street South in Waite Park. The items missing include power tools, a bike, and some kitchen items.

Missing Kitten

A kitten was taken from the Tri-County Humane Society has some medical issues. Mages urges anyone who knows anything about the whereabouts of this kitten to contact the Tri County Humane Society or Crime Stoppers. Update - The kitten was returned to the shelter.

Contract Crime Stoppers

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.