The Sartell Police Department are reporting vandalism at Val Smith Park. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crimestoppers says several spots on the playground and pavilion were spray painted with words, symbols, and pictures.

Kimball Golf Club Damage

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office are reporting property damage to the Kimball Golf Course. Mages says there was damage to putting green #1 and some golf carts.

Contact Crime Stoppers

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.