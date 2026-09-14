SARTELL (WJON News) -- An annual fundraising event is back for its fourth year and continues to grow. St. Cloud Financial Credit Union (SCFCU) and St. Cloud Subaru will once again team up with Sartell-St. Stephen High School Athletics for the Tackle Cancer Football game, along with volleyball's Dig Pink match and boys' hockey's Stick It to Cancer game.

The annual athletic contests raise money for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund and TriUnity Foundation through merchandise sales, raffle tickets, and other donations during each game.

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New for this year, Becker High School will also have a Tackle Cancer Game. The Bulldogs game is on Saturday, with Sartell's football game on September 25th.

Sartell's Dig Pink volleyball match will take place on October 13th, and the Stick It to Cancer hockey game will be on January 12th. Over the past three seasons, SCFCU, St. Cloud Subaru, and the Sabres have raised over $30,000 in support of the two causes.

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Minnesotans who played for the Vikings/in NFL Native Minnesotans who played for their home state Vikings in the NFL, and Central Minnesotans who played in the NFL. Gallery Credit: Minnesota Vikings and Getty Images