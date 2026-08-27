Sartell road projects have come close to completion. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He says Grizzly Lane was the big project in Sartell this summer and that entailed a complete reconstruct. Fitzthum says from Heritage Trail to Amber Avenue all the way over to River Road is now complete. He says a small stretch of Terry Lane still needs to be completed. Last month, Fitzthum announced that Pine Cone Road South and Leander Avenue will undergo resurfacing this fall with it likely kicking off in mid September. He expects the Pine Cone Road and Leander Avenue project to continue into November.

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell

Hotel In Sartell

Work continues to be done on the Wyndham Garden Inn in Sartell. Fitzthum indicates the building is enclosed, exterior painting is taking place, windows have been installed and work has been done on the parking lot. He says everything is proceeding on schedule and they still expect an early November opening this year.

River Crossing in Sartell (photo - Jay Caldwell) River Crossing in Sartell (photo - Jay Caldwell)

River Crossing

Business interest shown in the River Crossing development. Fitzthum says they have availability for 3 businesses to come into the location. He says it is possible that they will be able to announce a new business going into that location as early as this fall. Panera Bread had recently pulled out and will not build there. Fitzthum is optimistic that River Crossing will become completely filled out in 2027. Current businesses in the location include Aldi, Chipotle, Mister Carwash, etc...

Niron Magnetics

Niron Magnetics continues to progress with the construction of their facility in Sartell. Fitzthum says they are getting close to going vertical with their construction with steel beams going up soon. Niron recently received a $150 Million loan from the Federal Government to expedite the building of this facility. Fitzthum expects the Niron facility to be complete in 2027. They are located on 4th Avenue in Sartell.

Former Sartell Paper Mill site (photo - Jay Caldwell) Former Sartell Paper Mill site (photo - Jay Caldwell)

Mill District

Nothing new to report on the development of the Mill District. Fitzthum says they have received interest from developers and conversations are happening according to their IAG representatives. Anytime a purchase agreement is presented it will be presented to the City Council. Fitzthum believes they are receiving local, regional and national interest in the Mill District and in their Healthcare hub. He expects the development of the Mill District to take multiple years.

If you want to listen to my conversation with Ryan Fitzthum, click below.