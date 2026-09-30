Sartell Planning Lots of Neighborhood Road Projects in 2027

Resurfacing projects are underway this fall in Sartell. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON to discuss the plan for this fall and what will take place with road projects next year.

The Resurfacing of Leander Avenue

Leander Avenue in the medical campus area in Sartell has been resurfaced and is now open. Fitzthum says that project is something the city has been working on for many years. He says they didn't receive bonding dollars from the State to reconstruct Leander with widening being a big benefit. Fitzthum says the city was able to find enough money to resurface the road with the widening needing to happen in the future. He says the resurfacing is "a 5-10 year band aid".

Pine Cone Road Seeing Surfacing this Week

Fitzthum says resurfacing is happening on Pine Cone Road between Heritage Drive and 2nd Street South. That portion is closed while work is being done. He says concrete work is also being done at the 2nd Street South roundabout. FItzthum indicates it's a 10-day project with the expectation is that this roadway would open by October 8.

Neighborhood Road Projects in 2027

The city of Sartell is significant road projects planned for 2027. He says the plan is to seal coat, resurface, or mill and overlay numerous neighborhoods in the community. Fitzthum says a record number of homes will be impacted by these projects. He says 570 different homes will have road work done in front of their house in 2027. Fitzthum indicates that normally 50-100 homes are impacted by road projects in neighborhoods each year.

Photo - Jay Caldwell Photo - Jay Caldwell

Wyndham Garden Inn Hotel Progress

The construction of the Wyndham Garden Inn in Sartell continues. Fitzthum believes the hotel is still expecting to open in November of this year but may not open on their projected start time of November 1, 2026.

State of the City Address in October

The State of the City address in Sartell will take place at noon at Waters Church in Sartell on October 13. Fitzthum says the event is free and open to the public. He says the event is hosted in collaboration with the Sartell Chamber of Commerce. Fitzthum says the theme this year is "Why Sartell". The event will include informative videos.