Waite Park Police are reporting a couple vehicle break-ins on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says the windows were broken out of those vehicles. She says it doesn't appear that anything of value was taken out of the vehicles.

Contact Crime Stoppers

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.