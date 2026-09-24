St. Cloud Police Seek Information On Stolen Men’s Bicycle

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a stolen bike taken from the 1500 block of Highway 23 east. The bike is a Huffy California Dreamin' men's bike. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says the bike is part of a matching set. She says the bike is red in color.

Contact Crime Stoppers

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.