The Stearns County Sheriff's Department are reporting a stolen motorcycle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the motorcycle is a 2004 blue Suzuki Enduro with Minnesota license 89180MD. She says it was taken from the 14700 block of River Street in Holding township.

E-Bike Theft

Waite Park Police are reporting the theft of 2 e-bikes. Mages says the bikes were recovered and they do have suspects in that case. She suggests that all e-bike and e-scooter owners do the best they can to secure them and always know the serial number associated with your e-bike or e-scooter.

Contact Crimestoppers

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.