Stearns County Sheriff Seeks Blue Suzuki Motorcycle Stolen From River Street

Stearns County Sheriff Seeks Blue Suzuki Motorcycle Stolen From River Street

Paul Habsritt - WJON

The Stearns County Sheriff's Department are reporting a stolen motorcycle.  Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the motorcycle is a 2004 blue Suzuki Enduro with Minnesota license 89180MD.  She says it was taken from the 14700 block of River Street in Holding township.

E-Bike Theft

Waite Park Police are reporting the theft of 2 e-bikes.  Mages says the bikes were recovered and they do have suspects in that case.  She suggests that all e-bike and e-scooter owners do the best they can to secure them and always know the serial number associated with your e-bike or e-scooter.

Contact Crimestoppers

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.

 

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Filed Under: Crime Stoppers, Stearns County Sheriff
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