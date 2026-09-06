SANTA CLARA, CA (WJON News) -- Some St. Cloud area kids joined thousands from around the country to celebrate Labor Day weekend at a tournament in Santa Clara, California. The kids are part of the Dee Cheng Kung Fu Academy in Waite Park and are taking part in the 2026 World Wushu Open Championships.

The tournament runs Saturday and Sunday with over 80 teams and 2,000 students taking part. Dee Chang had 8-year-old Alexander Kendrick, 8-year-old Grayson Korgstad, 13-year-old Max Zheng, and 16-year-old Alice Zheng participating. Instructor Long Chen is taking part as well and was a judge on day one. Kendrick placed second in Elementary Gunshu and fourth in Beginning Nunchuck. Krogstad placed second in Elementary Changquan. Max and Alice Zheng and Chen all compete on Sunday.

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It is the first year of the World Wushu Open Championships, which was previously known as the Golden State International Wushu Championships. Over 5,000 people, including athletes, family members, and spectators, are expected to attend over its two-day run.

Tammy Krogstad Tammy Krogstad

Tammy Krogstad Tammy Krogstad

Tammy Krogstad Tammy Krogstad

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