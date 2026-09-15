ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota man has been sentenced for sexually assaulting six juveniles over seven years. A Todd County court has sentenced Mervin Kauffman to 30 years for committing six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The assaults took place at Kauffman's family home in Clarissa from August 14, 2015, to September 5, 2022. At his plea hearing, Kauffman admitted he had a significant relationship with each of the six victims.

READ MORE: Central Minnesota Man Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting Six Juveniles

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says nothing can ever make up for the abuse these young people suffered at Kauffman's hands:

"I am, however, pleased to see the court impose a stiff sentence on Kauffman for his horrific acts and hope that this marks a moment of healing for the victims. I am grateful to the Todd County Attorney's and Sheriff's Offices for their cooperation with and trust in my Office. I take very seriously my duty to prosecute crime when county attorneys request I do so, and I am proud of my team that won this conviction and sentence."

The Minnesota Attorney General's Office prosecuted Kauffman upon a referral from Todd County Attorney John Lindemann, and the Todd County Sheriff's Office investigated the crime.

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