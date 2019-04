GREY EAGLE -- A shed near Grey Eagle was destroyed in a fire. The Todd County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the fire on at the David Ostendorf home on Woodman Street South in Grey Eagle just before 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

By the time fire crews arrived the structure was almost fully engulfed.

No one was hurt.

The Long Prairie Fire Department assisted the Grey Eagle Fire Department in putting out the fire.