UPDATE: Homicide Victim Identified in Long Prairie Shooting

LONG PRAIRIE -- Authorities have released more information on the shooting in Long Prairie Sunday.

The Long Prairie Police Department says the victim has been identified as 33-year-old Antonio Francis Rodriguez Fortes of Perham.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office says Fortes died of homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Long Prairie police says the two other individuals who were shot and injured during the incident remain hospitalized.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Long Prairie Police Department at 320-732-2156 or the Todd County Sheriff's Office at 320-732-2158.

The Todd County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a report of gunshots at a home in the 500 block of 2nd Avenue Southeast around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. When authorities arrived on the scene they found a man in the yard who was declared dead.

A second victim was taken via ambulance to Long Prairie Hospital and later air-lifted to St. Cloud Hospital. The sheriff's office says a third victim showed up at Long Prairie Hospital and was also transferred to St. Cloud Hospital.