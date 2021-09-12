LONG PRAIRIE -- Authorities are investigating a shooting that killed one person and hurt two more in Long Prairie. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The Todd County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a report of gunshots at a home in the 500 block of 2nd Avenue Southeast. When authorities arrived on the scene they found a man in the yard who was declared dead.

Get our free mobile app

A second victim was taken via ambulance to Long Prairie Hospital and later air-lifted to St. Cloud Hospital. The sheriff's office says a third victim showed up at Long Prairie Hospital and was also transferred to St. Cloud Hospital.

None of the victim's names have been released. The Minnesota BCA and Long Prairie Police Department are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

10 Phobias That Make Living in Minnesota Challenging