Pilot Killed in Plane Crash on Lake Mille Lacs

ONAMIA (WJON News) -- One person died in a plane crash on Lake Mille Lacs Friday afternoon.

Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton says the plane went down into the lake a few miles northeast of Grand Casino around 2:00 p.m.

The body of the pilot, a 47-year-old man, was recovered by law enforcement around 10:00 p.m. His name has not been released.

Several agencies including the Aikin County Sheriff's Office, Anoka County Sheriff's Office, Mille Lacs Tribal Police, Minnesota DNR, and St. Louis County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

