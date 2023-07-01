Pilot Killed in Plane Crash on Lake Mille Lacs

Pilot Killed in Plane Crash on Lake Mille Lacs

WJON

ONAMIA (WJON News) -- One person died in a plane crash on Lake Mille Lacs Friday afternoon.

Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton says the plane went down into the lake a few miles northeast of Grand Casino around 2:00 p.m.

The body of the pilot, a 47-year-old man, was recovered by law enforcement around 10:00 p.m. His name has not been released.

Get our free mobile app

Several agencies including the Aikin County Sheriff's Office, Anoka County Sheriff's Office, Mille Lacs Tribal Police, Minnesota DNR, and St. Louis County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Most common fast food chains in Minnesota

Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Minnesota using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech.

LOOK: 25 things that have different names depending on where you live in the US

Sta﻿cker compiled a list of 25 different things that have region-specific names using news, dictionary, and academic sources.
Filed Under: fatal, lake mille lacs, Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office, Plane Crash
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON