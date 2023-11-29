A ‘New Adventure’ Is Coming To Lake Mille Lacs Area In December

If you spend your time off around the Lake Mille Lacs area, there will be a 'new adventure' beginning later in December as a new convenience/grocery/gas station will be getting started in Malmo.

According to a social media post by Petry's Bait, a Finlayson staple (and if you haven't had one of their fresh bakery items you are missing out), Petry's is expanding out to Malmo this December.

COMING SOON! We are excited to announce our newest adventure, Petry's By The Lake! Set to open in late December, Petry's By The Lake will offer an expanded grocery selection, fuel, propane, clothing, bait, sporting goods and more! Owners Craig and Shelly Skaff will offer the same great product selection, customer service focus, and local experience to the Malmo area. Like and follow Petry's By The Lake for more updates to come!

The original Petry's Bait, which is 100 years old this year, is located up in Finlayson near I-35 and offers patrons bakery items, plus anything else they might need while enjoying the outdoors, including hunting and fishing licenses.

The post doesn't give an exact opening date for when Petry's By The Lake will open, only stating Late December in their online post.

What is nice is that Malmo will be keeping a shop that will offer some of the essentials you might need while you are out on the Northside of Lake Mille Lacs.

Not familiar with Malmo? You can head here to see what offerings the tiny town has the next time you are in the area.

