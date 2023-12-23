UPDATE: 4 Arrests Made In Isanti County Murder Investigation

PRINCETON (WJON News) -- Authorities have arrested four people in connection with a murder in Isanti County. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office has arrested 43-year-old Jesse Rodriques, 40-year-old Fredy Olivar, and 41-year-old Abraham Houle.

The three have been charged with 2nd-degree murder with intent, 2nd-degree murder without intent, and two counts of burglary in the shooting death of Jose Fernandez. A fourth person is in custody in another jurisdiction for a different offense and is awaiting extradition, and will be identified after formally being charged.

On December 13th, the Isanti County Sherriff's Office was called to the 7800 block of 309th Avenue Northwest in Spencer Brook Township near Princeton. When they arrived they found Fernandez's body inside the house. The arrests were made in cooperation with numerous other law enforcement agencies.

