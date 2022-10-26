Police Identify Woman Killed Outside an East St. Cloud Business

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Authorities have released the name of the woman killed in a shooting outside of an east St. Cloud business this week.

She has been identified as 28-year-old Nicole Hammond of St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Police Department was called to Dubow Textile around 7:00 a.m. Monday and arrived to find Hammond's body in the parking lot. Authorities say she died at the scene.

The suspect, 36-year-old Michael Carpenter of St. Cloud, has been charged with one count of 2nd-degree murder and is being held at the Benton County Jail.

Court records show Carpenter and Hammond worked together at Dubow and she had rebuffed his romantic advances.

A memorial has been set up outside the business for Hammond.

