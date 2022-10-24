Update: St. Cloud Man Faces Murder Charge Following Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man faces murder charges following a shooting at Dubow Textile Monday morning.

St. Cloud Police were called to the east side business just before 7:00 a.m.

When officers arrived they found the body of a 28-year-old St. Cloud woman laying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Officers attempted life saving measures, but were unsuccessful.

Police say the shooter had left the scene before they arrived.

During the investigation, officers identified the suspect as 36-year-old Michael Carpenter. Police say Carpenter and the victim knew each other prior to the shooting.

At around 10:00 a.m. Carpenter was found at a home in Sauk Rapids and arrested. Police say a handgun was also found during the arrest.

He is being held in the Benton County Jail awaiting formal charges.

The body of the woman was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy. Her name has not yet been released.

St. Cloud police say the shooting was not random and the investigation is ongoing.