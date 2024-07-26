Olympic Watch Party Planned for Alise Post Willoughby

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- St. Cloud's Alise Post Willoughby will be going for the gold again at this year's Olympic Games.

Details of a watch party to help cheer her on have just been released. Watch parties are planned for both Thursday and Friday, August 1st and 2nd at noon at the Ultimate Sports Bar and Grill in Waite Park.

The BMX events are scheduled for the 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. hours our time on both days.

This is Willoughby's fourth Olympic Games. She won a Silver Medal during the Rio Games. She is also a three-time World Champion including most recently just in May.

Willoughby is a graduate of St. Cloud Tech High School.

