Carol Lewis Looking to Be St. Cloud’s Next Mayor

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud residents are choosing a new mayor during this election season. Council member Carol Lewis is among the six candidates running for the job.

Lewis served on the St. Cloud Area School Board for two terms and has been on the city council for three terms. She says she running for mayor because it feels like a natural progression.

She is a lifelong resident of St. Cloud who decided to go to law school at the age of 49. She has a law practice that helps people obtain social security benefits.

She says if she is elected mayor one of her priorities will be to make some changes to how the snow is plowed in the city.

I would like to see us plow clear to the curb and clean out those handicap spots. My husband has a cane and when we use those handicap parking spots it's very difficult for him because the snow gets piled up in those spots. That's maybe a minor point, but still it makes the city more liveable.

Another one of her priorities is to get a baseball stadium built in downtown.

Other cities have had their teams come downtown and it's been a big boost for their downtown area. More restaurants pop up and so on. Then maybe we'd have more people wanting to live downtown because it would be within walking distance to some entertainment.

Lewis's term on the city council is up this year.

Lewis says, if she is the city's next mayor, she will have to reduce her practice but she says she doesn't want to give it up.

Get our free mobile app

The other five candidates running for St. Cloud Mayor are Anne Buckvold, Mike Conway, James Trantina, Steven Schiller, and Jake Anderson. Early voting is underway right now for the August 13th Primary Election. Only the top two will advance to the General Election in November. WJON news is featuring each of the candidates throughout the week.

READ RELATED ARTICLES