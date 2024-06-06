World Food Tour: Manea’s Meats in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The tour of ethnic foods around the St. Cloud Metro area continues.

The latest stop is Pio's Sangwich Shop inside Manea's Meats in downtown Sauk Rapids. We got the El Cubano sandwich and added Cuba to our list of countries.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

Apparently, the Sangwich Shop has been open in the meat shop for a while now, but this was our first visit there. They do have a few tables and chairs set up inside the store, and they've added a very nice patio area with a pergola along the north side of their building if you want to eat it there.

We chose to take our El Cubanos to go and brought them to the Iron Street Distillery where I paired my Cuban sandwich with the traditional drink of Cuba a classic Mojito.

Photo by WJON.com's JIm Maurice

At the beginning of this year, we set a goal to try different ethnic restaurants around the area. We only have two rules it has to be in the greater St. Cloud metro area and we can't repeat a country.

We've now had food from seven different countries.

The stops so far:

1). Hajime Restaurant and Bar in St. Cloud (Japanese)

2). Greek Cravings in St. Cloud (Greek)

3). Hernandez Burrito in Sauk Rapids (Honduran)

4). Star of India in St. Cloud (India)

5). Nana's Asian Bistro in Sartell (Vietnamese, Thai)

6). Malkaa Ethiopian Restaurant in St. Cloud (Ethiopian)

7). Manea's Meats in Sauk Rapids (Cuban)

