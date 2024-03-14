World Food Tour: Nana’s Asian Bistro in Sartell

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The latest stop in our World Food Tour took us to Sartell and Nana's Asian Bistro.

At the beginning of this year, I embarked on a tour of unique ethnic foods around the area. I have just two basic rules, the restaurant has to be in the greater St. Cloud metro area and I can't repeat a country.

It has been a fun way to explore new eateries around the area, some that have been open for several years and some that are relatively new to the area.

The stop this week actually allowed me to check off two countries at once.

Nana's Asian Bistro, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Nana's Asian Bistro, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

We went to Nana's Asian Bistro at 101 7th Street North in Sartell. It was our first visit to the restaurant. We talked to one of the owners who said they've only been open since August of last year.

One of the entrees we ordered was Pho which is a traditional Vietnamese dish. The other entree was Pad Thai which originated in Thailand.

Nana's Asian Bistro, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Nana's Asian Bistro, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

We also ordered egg rolls for an appetizer and as a bonus, the owner gave us some extra egg rolls for us to take with us to go.

Nana's Asian Bistro is stop #5 on our World Food Tour around the greater St. Cloud metro area.

Previous stops:

1). Hajime Restaurant and Bar in St. Cloud (Japanese)

2). Greek Cravings in St. Cloud (Greek)

3). Hernandez Burrito in Sauk Rapids (Honduran)

4). Star of India in St. Cloud (Indian)

5). Nana's Asian Bistro in Sartell (Vietnamese, Thai)

At the beginning of the year, I put together a list of about 14 different eateries that I thought met my criteria. Of course, as people ask about it and I talk to others, I've been adding a few more locations to my list.

READ RELATED ARTICLES