MSP Named Best Airport in North America for 3rd Straight Year

Metropolitan Airport Commission

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- For the third straight year, our airport in Minnesota has been named the best in North America.

Airports Council International has named Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport as the Best Airport in North America through its global passenger survey program.  The airport has won the title seven out of the last eight years.

The award is based on 595,000 on-site traveler surveys at 400 airports in 95 countries.  The survey covers 30 key indicators that define a passenger's overall experiences including ease of finding their way through the airport, check-in, security, cleanliness, shopping, and dining.

ACI ranks MSP as the 19th busiest airport in North America.  MSP served 34.7 million passengers in 2023, an increase of 11 percent from the year before.

